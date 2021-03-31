Valley doctor recommends using masks to ease allergy symptoms

After spending nearly a year indoors, those spending time outdoors may be noticing a stuffy nose, cough or itchy eyes – all common symptoms of allergy season.

A local ear, nose and throat doctor said research shows that less exposure to allergens is causing more severe allergy symptoms – and masks could help alleviating them.

However, Dr. Stefan Shuaib also recommended saline solutions to avoid those severe symptoms outdoors as the salt and water rinse in your nose should help ease discomfort.

Dr. Shuaib also recommended taking non-drowsy antihistamines and nasal steroid sprays that could help.

With the nasal spray, people will start to feel results in their nasal passage and eye area within three to four weeks.