Valley doctor speaks on treating first coronavirus patient in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE – One of the first doctors in the Rio Grande Valley to treat a coronavirus case tells his story.

Originally from Pakistan, it only took three days for Dr. Kazim Hussain to decide that he would call Brownsville home for the rest of his life.

Dr. Hussain has been at Valley Baptist Medical Center since 2002. As a doctor he thought he had seen it all, but when he saw the first coronavirus patient in Brownsville and how few symptoms he showed on the outside, he admitted he panicked for the first time in his career.

"It was mindblowing. When you see all the lesions all over the lungs, I got scared," says Dr. Hussain.

The doctor says he and his team thought they were ready, but this is different.

Watch the video for the full story.