Valley educators feeling unsafe, unappreciated amid ongoing pandemic

Some Valley educators say they feel unsafe as COVID-19 infections rise among students and staff across the region.

According to Brownsville Educators Stand Together, a local chapter of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), their worries about the virus spreading in classrooms are valid.

"There is some concern at the campus level," Leader of Brownsville Educators Stand Together Patrick Hammes said. "Not all the safety procedures that are supposed to be in place are being followed."

Hammes says one procedure not followed is social distancing, adding that while working in small groups means more attention to students, it may not be the best idea because of the contagious omicron variant.

