Valley elections officials urge voters to keep their information updated

The November elections are about a month away, and an important date voters need to know about is inching closer.

Monday is the deadline to register to vote.

Election officials want to remind voters to update their voter registration information if they recently moved within county limits.

Right now, Cameron County has over 236,000 registered voters and Hidalgo County has around 444,000 registered voters.

Election officials have 30 days before Election Day to review any changes in voter information and make sure everything is okay for the early voting period and on Election Day.

"If there's information that's incomplete, say an address is off, the street doesn't exist in Cameron County, then we need to do our research to check with the Engineering Department with the post office and look at maps to see if we can identify what address that individual is using," Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza said.

Garza says this week, they will stay open during lunch and will extend their office hours until 6 p.m. to get more people to register.

In Hidalgo County, the elections department will stay open until 8 p.m. on October 7.

Cameron and Hidalgo County are also looking to hire poll workers. To become a poll worker, you need to be a registered voter in your county.

County officials say they have enough workers for the early voting period in Texas, but they're looking to fill the need on Election Day because more polling locations will be available.

The number of voting locations in Hidalgo County went up by 43, after a new state law was passed just last year. They will now have a total of 129 locations around the county next month.

There will be 68 locations open throughout Cameron County on Election Day.

Elections officials say they are still hiring if anyone is interested in applying.

"And remember, that even though you submit the application, because this is a partisan election, both parties ultimately have to agree on the individual that's being selected to work at a polling place. We have to have equal party representation," Garza said.

Anyone interested in becoming a poll worker must apply in the county they live in.

Garza says both the Republican and Democratic Party will be sharing resources.

Early voting runs from October 21 through November 1 and Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

