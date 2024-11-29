Valley experts offer gun safety tips after Pharr woman dies in hunting accident

A Rio Grande Valley gun shop owner and a hunter gave some tips on safety during deer season. This comes after a Pharr woman was killed in a hunting accident in Kenedy County.

Valley native Fred Rodriguez has spent his whole life hunting. He says the recent death of 23-year-old Hailey Jasso touched everyone he knows in the local hunting world.

"It was devastating," Rodriguez said.

The accident happened in Kenedy County, but Jasso was from Pharr. The accident, Rodriguez says, serves as a reminder to respect the dangers of the sport.

As a hunting outfitter, he says he always shares this advice with hunters.

"Only load your rifle when you're already in the blind, because you have to climb some steps, a ladder," Rodriguez said.

Lone Star Guns owner, Brian Guerra, says he always tells his customers it's important to stay on point.

"Practicing how you handle a firearm in a safe environment is key, and also practice with someone who knows what they're doing so you pick up good habits," Guerra said.

And above all, understanding your weapon before you ever load it.

"Know the product that you're using. Whether it's a pellet gun, whether it's an air gun, whether it's a nerf gun, just always have the same mentality," Guerra said.

You can always practice at a shooting range, and some in the Valley offer courses.

Valley gun owners hope their message reaches those who need it.