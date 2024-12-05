Valley farmers urge for new bill that will provide emergency funds

Farmers and growers in the Rio Grande Valley, and across the country, are urging Congress to update the farm bill that is set to expire at the end of the month.

The bill allows farmers and growers to have access to emergency funds that help them make up for any major loses to their crops.

Ranchers in the Valley want a new bill to be presented in order to adjust the old rates, which have been in place since 2012.

Republican and Democratic Congress members are prepared to help farmers have access to the resources they need.

Congress is set to go on their holiday break on December 20. The senate has until then to consider this farm bill, which according to farmers is not up-to-date.

Valley Congressman Vicente Gonzalez spoke about the different options Congress has, especially with a new administration set to take over the White House.

"I'm in support of passing a farm bill, but I'm also in support of getting temporary aid so South Texas farmers have the resources that they need," Gonzalez said.

Seventeen GOP governors recently sent a letter to Congress asking lawmakers to prioritize the farm bill and make sure it helps farmers have access to the resources they need.

In the letter, the governors say, "we collectively request that Congress fulfills its obligation to protect and revitalize the agriculture industry before it's too late. Any delay would directly impact every community in America."