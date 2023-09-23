Valley health officials urging the public to get tested due to increase in syphilis cases

Pregnancy and birth-related syphilis infections are up in South Texas.

Doctors reported a 32% increase of the infection between 2021 and 2022 across all four Rio Grande Valley counties.

Syphilis is a sexually transmitted disease that can be passed on to a child at birth.

Doctors say there are things expectant moms who think they've been exposed to syphilis need to know.

“A woman who had syphilis during her pregnancy can lose the pregnancy,” Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo said. “There could be perinatal death of the infant, and it's treatable. There's a lot of stigma about this and it's really awful when that stigma gets in the way of saving a life, especially when it's a treatable disease.”

Syphilis can cause serious health problems without treatment. Those who think they’ve been exposed to it are urged to see a doctor as soon as possible.

