Valley Home Depot employees sending relief kits to Houston for Beryl recovery efforts

EDITOR'S NOTE: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated where the grant used to purchase the supplies came from. The grant was from the Home Depot Foundation, and the story has been updated to clarify the source of the grant.

Dozens of Home Depot employees from across the Rio Grande Valley gathered in Pharr to make a difference.

On Thursday, the 40 members of Team Depot filled 500 buckets with mostly cleaning supplies to be delivered overnight to Houston.

“We build houses for people, we do donation events, we do disaster relief like today for storms that happen,” volunteer Jared Sendejo said.

The relief kits are going to residents affected by Beryl, which as of Thursday has left over 1 million homes and businesses without power in the Houston area.

The supplies that went into the relief kits were purchased with $20,000 from a grant from the Home Depot Foundation. The buckets will be given to the Katy-based non-profit organization Convoy of Hope to be distributed.

“It’s something we feel will get things started for them, and help at least 500 families to help clean up and do what they need out there,” Home Depot District Manager Roy Sendejo said.

The buckets will be distributed on Friday.

“That could have been us, and it almost was,” Sendejo said. “So given that situation, we kind of put ourselves in their shoes, and we jumped on it.”

