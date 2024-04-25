Valley International Airport breaks ground on new air traffic control tower project

An upgrade is coming to Valley International Airport in Harlingen following a Wednesday groundbreaking of a new air traffic control tower.

Valley International Airport Director for Aviation Marv Esterly says the new tower will be 122 feet tall, and replace the current tower that was built over 50 years ago.

“There's a metal that's inside the structural metal has been rusting and decaying and corroding, so it becomes a safety issue during heavy winds at this point,” Esterly said. “It's important that we get this project underway as soon as possible."

The added height will allow air traffic controllers to oversee more flights in and out of the airport. The new tower will also have more up-to-date air traffic equipment.

The total project, including design and construction, is expected to cost up to $30 million.

The airport already received over $6 million in federal funds from the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez says it's a needed upgrade for a growing airport.

“We want to make sure they continue having the resources they need as they continue expanding and developing as our population grows, and we start receiving more and more tourism,” Gonzalez said.

Valley International Airport is looking for other federal grants and programs to help pay for the new tower.

The project is expected to be completed by 2026.

