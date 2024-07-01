Valley law enforcement working to be extra vigilant for Fourth of July
Rio Grande Valley law enforcement officers said they will be cracking down on drunk drivers, illegal fireworks, and celebratory gunfire for the holiday week.
Fourth of July falls on Thursday, but local officers are already gearing up for early celebrations.
"A lot of people have the idea that if they're on their own property they can shoot and that's not the case here in Mission," Mission Police Department spokesperson Jorge Rodriguez said. "In Mission, we have a city ordinance that prohibits it, so a person can get arrested, and they can receive a fine of up to $500."
Rodriguez says when a call comes in reporting celebratory gunfire, they start looking for where the shots are coming from. The consequences depend on where police find a shooter.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Brownsville police launching new program to help dispatchers know someone's medical history
-
Gators on South Padre Island relocating amidst potential Gulf activity
-
Valley law enforcement working to be extra vigilant for Fourth of July
-
Valley officials inform residents of No Refusal weekend
-
Valley International Airport sees flight surge for the holiday week
Sports Video
-
Premier Volleyball earns bid to USA Volleyball Nationals
-
Former Nikki Rowe QB now 7on7 Head Coach
-
Mother reacts to Shaine Casas making the U.S. Olympic team
-
Valley Evolution Volleyball Club Headed to Nationals in Las Vegas
-
Roque Cortinas returns to Rio Grande City as head softball coach