Valley law enforcement working to be extra vigilant for Fourth of July

Rio Grande Valley law enforcement officers said they will be cracking down on drunk drivers, illegal fireworks, and celebratory gunfire for the holiday week.

Fourth of July falls on Thursday, but local officers are already gearing up for early celebrations.

"A lot of people have the idea that if they're on their own property they can shoot and that's not the case here in Mission," Mission Police Department spokesperson Jorge Rodriguez said. "In Mission, we have a city ordinance that prohibits it, so a person can get arrested, and they can receive a fine of up to $500."

Rodriguez says when a call comes in reporting celebratory gunfire, they start looking for where the shots are coming from. The consequences depend on where police find a shooter.

