Valley Made: Local Strong: Chocolate Elegance

Chocolate Elegance by Samantha Cervantes started because of her love for baking and getting creative with her sweet treats.

"I was baking at home as a hobby," Cervantes said. "Then my family and friends started asking me to bake them something and they would pay me."

From chocolate covered strawberries to hot chocolate bombs, you can find all kinds of goodies on her menu, visit the Facebook page Chocolate Elegance by Samantha for more information.

Watch the video for the full story.