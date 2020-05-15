Valley Made, Local Strong: Moonbeans Coffee

MCALLEN — It’s a staple on North 10th Street in McAllen and for more than 20 years it has been helping customers get through the day.

Moonbeans Coffee opened in 1999. Luis Beltran, the owner, was a flight attendant who moved to the Rio Grande Valley from Seattle and saw a need for a homegrown coffee shop.

The shop roasts its coffee beans in-house to serve up the freshest coffee in the area.

The business is a hotspot for students and business meetings, but that’s a different story nowadays. However, the pandemic hasn’t stopped them to provide their special beverages and meals to customers.

Moonbeans Coffee is located at 5401 North 10th Street in McAllen and is currently open from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. everyday.

Watch the video above for the full Valley Made, Local Strong story.