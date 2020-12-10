Valley Made, Local Strong: O' Pastries & Del
O' Pastries & Deli located on Pecan Boulevard in McAllen wouldn't have been possible without a marriage.
Owner Marcelo Rodriguez said after he married his wife, on July 31st, the family business was passed on to them.
The delicious treats are made following family recipes passed down from generation to generation.
"They were my grandmas recipes, Rodriguez said. "They were passed on to my mom and so fourth"
Watch the video for the full story.
