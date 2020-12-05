Valley Made, Local Strong: Personal Training Plus

Personal Training Plus in McAllen opened it's doors over 25 years ago, when owner Ruben Ramirez decided he wanted to help people on a more personal level.

"I was always helping people with their workouts," Ramirez said. "It just carried over and it was something that I really really wanted to do"

The gym aims to help people reach different goals in areas such as nutrition, power lifting and body building, among others.

Watch the video for the full story.