Valley medical experts offer tips to keep kids safe from heat-related illnesses

A heatwave is taking over a lot of the country, and new health data shows that extreme heat is to blame for nearly 30 deaths in just the last few days.

Medical experts say children are at a high risk for heat-related illness. A heat stroke is a medical emergency that can affect kids if they don't get the proper rest or hydration.

Heat stroke cases tend to go up during the summer months and into the early fall.

Sometimes babies and kids cannot communicate when they feel uncomfortable. This can end up in a medical emergency or crisis.

Kids who are under the age of five are more likely to suffer a heat-related illness. It can also affect those who suffer from fevers or diarrhea due to unrelated medical issues, and kids who are obese or malnourished.

"They have more baby fat, they have more insolation, their volume to their surface level, what they are able to cool themselves off with by sweating isn't the same proportions as when we are adults. They also may be more covered, like when in strollers," Valley Baptist Medical Center Dr. Christopher Romero said.

Parents should pay extra attention to how their kids react, since they are not able to easily express themselves like adults.

Some of the warning signs of a heat related illness in kids are irritated and sweaty skin on the neck, chest, armpits and diaper area.

Also, look out for fussiness and fast breathing.

Doctors say the best way to fight the heat and protect your kids is by keeping them cool or under the shade. Make sure you apply a cold, wet towel or sponge on the skin and have them drink cold fluids with electrolytes.

Young athletes are also at a higher risk of heat exhaustion.

Doctors say parents should talk to school staff to make sure they have a hydration plan and a first aid kit onsite.

It is recommended for everyone, but especially parents, to also know how to perform CPR in case of an emergency.