Valley Metro and Metro McAllen cancel bus service Monday
Valley Metro canceled bus service Monday, concerned about flooding and other damage caused by Hurricane Hanna.
All Valley Metro bus routes and all RGV Metro Express bus routes are suspended on Monday, according to an announcement released by the Lower Rio Grande Valley Development Council.
"Due to expected tropical storm force winds brought by hurricane Hanna; flooding and damage around service area, LRGVDC – Valley Metro will suspend transit services Monday, July 27, 2020 for the safety of our riders and operators," according to the announcement.
Valley Metro expects to resume bus service on Tuesday.
Metro McAllen also suspended bus service Monday morning "until further notice."
