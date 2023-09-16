Valley non-profit offering financial literacy classes to the public

A Rio Grande Valley non-profit is partnering up with community banks to teach residents how to manage their finances.

Proyecto Azteca is offering the free financial literacy classes in hopes of teaching people about bank accounts and building credit, among other lessons.

The financial literacy classes are held in various resource centers across the Valley to help bring financial literacy classes to the doorstep of individuals in rural communities

"We want to give everyone the tools to know about keeping their money safe and establishing credit," Proyecto Azteca Assistant Executive Director Amber Salinas said. “We want to make sure that whatever money people do have, they are using it wisely."

For more information about the financial literacy classes, call Proyecto Azteca at 956-703-3307.

