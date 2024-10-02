x

Valley organization raising awareness on Alzheimer's disease with upcoming event

Valley organization raising awareness on Alzheimer's disease with upcoming event
1 hour 41 minutes 32 seconds ago Wednesday, October 02 2024 Oct 2, 2024 October 02, 2024 3:57 PM October 02, 2024 in News - Local

More than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease and there is no cure, but every day the fight continues.

In the upper Rio Grande Valley, a local organization is getting ready for the Walk to End Alzheimer's.

Chairperson Laura Karam speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on how people can participate in the event.

The Walk To End Alzheimer's in the Upper Valley is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 19 in Pharr.

For more details, click here.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days