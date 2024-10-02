Valley organization raising awareness on Alzheimer's disease with upcoming event

More than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease and there is no cure, but every day the fight continues.

In the upper Rio Grande Valley, a local organization is getting ready for the Walk to End Alzheimer's.

Chairperson Laura Karam speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on how people can participate in the event.

The Walk To End Alzheimer's in the Upper Valley is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 19 in Pharr.

