Valley paramedics head to Northeast Texas to help respond to Hurricane Laura

A team of eight paramedics boarded the Weslaco Ambus on Tuesday morning and headed for the Beaumont area.

The medics answered the call for help as Northeast Texas braces for Hurricane Laura.

Antonio Lopez, the Weslaco Fire chief and emergency manager, said they got a call Monday night from the state asking for the deployment of the Weslaco Ambus, which is part of the state's Emergency Medical Task Force.

The team will be stationed in the Houston or Beaumont area depending on the need, but the Ambus could also make its way to Louisiana if necessary.

