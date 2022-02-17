Valley parents, doctors await COVID-19 vaccine approval for kids under 5

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are awaiting trial data for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for kids under five.

Last week, the FDA paused the review process as Pfizer asked for more time to gather data.

Valley mother of four Jackie Valencia says her two-month-old baby had trouble breathing a few weeks ago, and she later found that he had COVID-19.

"It was a hard process, and I feel like the vaccine was there, it would [have] help him a little bit more," Valencia said. "I would [have been] more at ease because the vaccine was already in him."

Brownsville Pediatrician Dr. Asim Zamir says there will eventually be a demand for kids under five to get the vaccine.

Zamir says once the omicron variant emerged, more younger kids were affected, resulting in positive cases and hospitalizations.

"A kid who is two [or] three-years-old goes to daycare," Zamir said. "So the parents are asking, 'when are we going to get the vaccine for this age group?'"

Dr. Jamie Fergie, a pediatric infectious disease specialist with Driscoll Children's Hospital, is part of a team conducting clinical trials on the COVID-19 vaccine for children.

He says researchers still need to see more data on a possible third dose for kids under five because the level of protection for two doses does not match the effectiveness of two doses in older children.