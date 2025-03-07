Valley residents discuss what they’re giving up for Lent during Ash Wednesday services

Large crowds of people passed through the gold doors of the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle Wednesday to receive their ashes.

Frances Tovar said she hopes to use this Lenten season to give up a habit most people wouldn't admit to.

“Criticize or comment on things that I’m not supposed to comment,” Tovar said.

Tovar said besides praying and fasting over the next 40 days, she wants to be less critical of others.

“We're human, and sometimes we mess up,” Tovar said.

Leyla Perez, 9, also said she has a goal for Lent.

“I'm giving up being silent at the table," Perez said.

Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle Director Father Jorge Gómez said this 40-day season of Lent is a period of preparation to celebrate the Lord's resurrection at Easter.

It's also an opportunity for community members to seek the Lord, and better themselves.

“I see it as a way to practice doing for the whole year,” Gómez said. “A lot of times I hear people say, ‘I'm giving up chocolate for Lent,’ but then after Lent they get all the chocolates they can."

Lent echoes the 40 days that Jesus spent fasting in the desert as he prepared for his public ministry.

For believers such as Joe Alaniz, Lent is a reminder of Jesus’ love and forgiveness. The San Juan resident said he'll be using this season of Lent to give thanks to Jesus after his right lung collapsed last year.

“I was gone,” Alaniz said, adding that his faith saved him.

“I can honestly say it was like a miracle,” Alaniz said.

Watch the video above for the full story.