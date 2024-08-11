Valley residents go back-to-school shopping during Tax Free Weekend

The Premium Outlets in Mercedes were full of people hitting the stores for those back to school deals during Tax Free Weekend.

Yaretzy Morales hit the stores to shop for her three kids.

"[We got a] little bit of stuff that they were missing for school, jackets, a little bit of shoes," Morales said.

The cost of prepping for the school year adds up, and the sales are attracting big crowds

"Deals up to 65 percent off, we have deals at Adidas at Oshkosh. Oshkosh has buy one, get two jeans free and Adidas has their fill up a backup event, so you fill up the backpack, and you get 50 percent off the entire purchase," Premium Outlets Director of Marketing and Business Management Stephanie Canales said.

Aside from the deals attracting shoppers, hundreds got in line for a chance to walk away with a backpack full of free supplies.

Sunday is the last day to take advantage of deals being offered at stores.