Valley residents prepare ahead of Hurricane Beryl

The Rio Grande Valley is on a weather watch for the next few days as all eyes are on Hurricane Beryl.

Residents could start seeing stormy weather by Sunday, which means there is still plenty of time to get your home ready for any potentially strong winds.

"You got trampolines, put them away, you got outdoor furniture, put them away," Hidalgo County Emergency Management Coordinator Ricardo Saldana said.

Residents should also clear out yards and secure anything that can fly away.

"If you have low-lying tree limbs on your property that are fragile that may cause damage, start cutting them down," Saldana said. "Don't block your drainage systems, that's very important, don't block your drainage system."

Saldaña says his office is on a level 3 alert. That means they're keeping a close eye on Hurricane Beryl.

Some other things you can do to protect your home include covering your windows with plywood, keeping your "generator" outside, and making sure you secure or bring in any outside objects.

