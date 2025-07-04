Valley residents reminded to practice beach safety during holiday weekend

Cameron County officials are reminding beach goers to stay safe if they plan on heading to South Padre Island for the Fourth of July holiday.

They say emergency calls tend to rise during this time.

"Be prepared for the heat, bring water, bring food, bring plenty of shade," Cameron County Beach Patrol Supervisor Joeselin Blanco said. "If you have a child, and they want to go into the water, go with them."

Most of the emergency calls officials say they get are about lost children. That's why it's so important to stick with them, especially near the water.

Officials also recommend keeping an eye on the changing surf and weather conditions.

"Whether the waves are crashing, how many waves you can see. Also, the wind as well, strong winds do lead to more waves," Blanco said. "We do also have a flag system up at each access to the beach, which lets you know what the water conditions are for the day."

Flag warnings are different colors that mean different things. A green flag means the water is calm, a yellow flag means water conditions are decent, and a red flag means you shouldn't get in the water.