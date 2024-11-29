x

Valley residents taking advantage of Black Friday deals

41 minutes 4 seconds ago Friday, November 29 2024 Nov 29, 2024 November 29, 2024 2:57 PM November 29, 2024 in News - Local

Black Friday is here and thousands of people in the Rio Grande Valley are looking to get a jump start on holiday shopping.

The Rio Grande Premium Outlets in Mercedes are always a popular spot for the shopping holiday. People were lined up outside a few stores, and a majority of shoppers traveled from Mexico.

Channel 5 News' Gloria Walker spoke with some shoppers and mall manager Stephanie Canales about some of the deals stores are having.

