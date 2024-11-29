Valley residents taking advantage of Black Friday deals
Black Friday is here and thousands of people in the Rio Grande Valley are looking to get a jump start on holiday shopping.
The Rio Grande Premium Outlets in Mercedes are always a popular spot for the shopping holiday. People were lined up outside a few stores, and a majority of shoppers traveled from Mexico.
Channel 5 News' Gloria Walker spoke with some shoppers and mall manager Stephanie Canales about some of the deals stores are having.
More News
News Video
-
Valley residents taking advantage of Black Friday deals
-
South Texas College female student aspiring to become a welder
-
Medical Breakthroughs: Gut bacteria's role in overall health
-
Hidalgo County first responders stay vigilant during Thanksgiving holiday
-
Valley experts offer gun safety tips after Pharr woman dies in hunting...