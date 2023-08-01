Valley tax preparers indicted for filing false tax returns for their clients
Three local tax preparers are accused of defrauding the IRS over the course of four years.
Elizabeth Romo, Maria Lourdes Campos and Gloria Romo have been charged in a "27 count indictment alleging losses of more than $300,000", according to a news release.
The indictment alleges all three women, who worked at Campos Tax Services, knowingly submitted dozens of fraudulent tax returns in order to get larger tax breaks for their clients, according to the release.
The women allegedly prepared documents with false deductions such as child and dependent care expense credits for tax years 2017-2020, according to the release.
Their clients ended up receiving a larger refund than they were entitled to or paid a lesser amount of taxes than was owed, according to the release.
The three women caused a total loss to the IRS of over $300,000 over the course of four years. If convicted, they face up to five years in prison and a possible $250,000 fine, according to the release.
