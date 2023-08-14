Valley teachers prepare for the first day back to school

Rio Grande Valley teachers are gearing up for back to school.

They're making their lesson plans, decorating their classrooms, and getting pumped to welcome students back to school.

For nearly 20 years, Donna ISD's Lisa Moreno has decorated her classrooms to welcome back students.

"It has to be inviting. The classroom culture is really important, I want them to feel excited to come. To me, it has to be pretty, you know. There are a lot of things to consider when you're setting up the classroom," Moreno said.

In less than a week, all Donna ISD elementary school students will get to enjoy new classroom libraries. Kids will get set reading times, a new addition that Moreno hopes will make the kids excited about books.

The district lending an extra hand to teachers by helping them with school supplies.

"We received teacher toolkits, I think it's the first year that we get stuff that we usually buy ourselves," Moreno said.

Throughout the month, 32 Valley school districts will welcome back thousands of students. Currently, hundreds of teachers are putting the final touches on their classrooms.

"Like every year, I'm excited to meet my new students to motivate them, inspire them, to be interested in science," Brownsville ISD teacher Linda Noelle said.

Since she works with teens and pre-teens, her classroom decorations have to keep their minds engaged.

"It helps for when they get distracted. I put the vocabulary on the wall so when they start daydreaming they can still be focused," Noelle said.

Noelle says a challenge for her each year is making sure her lesson plans cater to each student's learning style.

"We have to keep all students engaged at all times and coming up with meaningful lessons that will hit every different learning style is important for them and their learning," Noelle said.

Teachers hope parents can rest assured they're ready to welcome back their students with open arms, open minds and lots of love.