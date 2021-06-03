x

Valley under flash flood watch through Saturday

Thursday, June 03 2021
By: KRGV Staff
A flash flood watch is in effect for the Rio Grande Valley and nearby counties until 7 a.m. on Saturday.

Areas could see one to three inches of rain, with local amounts of five inches or more.

Flash flooding is a possibility.

