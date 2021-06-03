Valley under flash flood watch through Saturday
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for all of the RGV and nearby counties until 7:00 a.m. Saturday. Many areas could see 1 to 3 inches of rain, with local amounts of five inches or more. Flash Flooding is possible. #RGV #KRGV #RGVWx pic.twitter.com/7XtQzXiIVL— KRGV First Warn 5 (@KRGV_Weather) June 3, 2021