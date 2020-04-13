Vandal investigation underway at Harlingen raspa stand
HARLINGEN – During the coronavirus pandemic, crimes are still occurring. A small Rio Grande Valley business was the target of vandals.
The mural on the Iced Cube Raspas stand in Harlingen was vandalized possibly on Friday night.
Anyone with information on the case should call Harlingen Crime Stoppers at 956-425-8477.
Watch the video above for further details.
More News
News Video
-
San Juan man charged after trying to set house on fire with...
-
Valley businesses reach public through digital Easter egg hunt
-
Judge: About 30% of coronavirus patients recovered in Cameron County
-
Starr County officials to prove accuracy of rapid tests
-
Local business partners with health clinic to provide free telemedicine service