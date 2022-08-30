Vanguard Academy in Pharr implements new safety measures

Vanguard Academy in Pharr has implemented new safety measures for the 2022-2023 school year.

The district first announced the new safety protocols in June, which included clear backpacks, armed guards, police officers on campus, 24-7 surveillance, a system that checks the backgrounds of adults, and locks on all doors.

The school system superintendent says more student transferees have been looking into Vanguard Academy, mainly because of the new safety measures that have been implemented.

"We've grown by almost 700 students this year, all of our schools combined," Vanguard Academy Superintendent Narciso Garcia said. "So while other school systems have lost some, we've actually gained close to 700 plus, and some students have mentioned that it's the safety measures."

Mental health has also been a huge focus for Vanguard Academy, where they are teaching staff to identify any red flags seen. The idea is to tackle those issues before they escalate.