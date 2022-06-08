Vanguard Academy partners with UTRGV for children's grief camp
It’s a summer camp of a different kind.
Vanguard Academy, in collaboration with the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, is helping kids battle grief.
It’s a two-day camp for students who are having trouble dealing with the loss of a loved one.
Most of these students lost a parent, or sibling during the height of the pandemic.
Officials say for many kids, learning to express emotions and feelings is a challenge they’re working to overcome in the “I Heal Camp.”
Activities done at camp will help kids identify what they are feeling and how to deal with it.
At the end of the day, parents will get pamphlets on ways to speak to their child and keep an open line of communication about an often-tough subject.