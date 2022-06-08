Vanguard Academy partners with UTRGV for children's grief camp

It’s a summer camp of a different kind.

Vanguard Academy, in collaboration with the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, is helping kids battle grief.

It’s a two-day camp for students who are having trouble dealing with the loss of a loved one.

Most of these students lost a parent, or sibling during the height of the pandemic.

Officials say for many kids, learning to express emotions and feelings is a challenge they’re working to overcome in the “I Heal Camp.”

Activities done at camp will help kids identify what they are feeling and how to deal with it.