Vehicle fire damages home in Brownsville

The Brownsville Fire Department is investigating a vehicle fire that damaged a home on Wednesday night.

The fire occurred on San Marcelo Boulevard and Mayorca Avenue at around 5:30 p.m. The fire department was able to contain the fire and prevent it from causing too much damage to the home, but the vehicle was deemed a total loss.

"We're working with the family to make sure...they're set for the next steps to make sure they have a place to stay," Brownsville Fire Chief Jarret Sheldon said.

No injuries were reported, and the family is staying elsewhere due to electrical and smoke damage.