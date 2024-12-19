Vehicle fire damages home in Brownsville
The Brownsville Fire Department is investigating a vehicle fire that damaged a home on Wednesday night.
The fire occurred on San Marcelo Boulevard and Mayorca Avenue at around 5:30 p.m. The fire department was able to contain the fire and prevent it from causing too much damage to the home, but the vehicle was deemed a total loss.
"We're working with the family to make sure...they're set for the next steps to make sure they have a place to stay," Brownsville Fire Chief Jarret Sheldon said.
No injuries were reported, and the family is staying elsewhere due to electrical and smoke damage.
More News
Sports Video
-
K.T. Raimey and Trey Miller shine in UTRGV win over Southern Utah
-
Donna hires Weldon Jones as head football coach and athletic coordinator
-
Weslaco's Lola Reyes signs to Temple College Softball
-
Hidalgo's Rosbel Barrera signs with Western Texas College
-
McAllen Memorial Girls Soccer Preview