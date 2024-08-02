Vicente Gonzalez to make 'special announcement' during campaign event in Brownsville

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez is set to make a “special announcement” during a Friday campaign event in Brownsville.

Gonzalez is meeting with community leaders, supporters, and volunteers at his campaign headquarters, according to a news release.

Gonzalez is up for reelection to represent the 34th Congressional District. He is running against former Republican U.S. Rep. Mayra Flores, who held that seat for a few months following a special election.

The announcement is set for Friday, Aug. 2, at 7 p.m. The event will be livestreamed in this article and on the KRGV Facebook page.