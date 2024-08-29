Victims of Domestic Abuse or Violence are Advised to Seek Help

MCALLEN – It's a life threatening crime affecting hundreds across the Rio Grande Valley every single day.

Age, economic status, race, sexual orientation, ability, education level – domestic violence does not discriminate.

Now some of the most unsuspecting organizations are joining in the fight against it.

The Texas Council on Family Violence reports possessive and controlling behaviors can emerge slowly and intensify as a relationship grows. Domestic violence doesn't always look the same, because every relationship is different.

Easterseals offers free services for help with anything from family support to domestic violence, you can call them at 956-631-9171.

Victims can also call the number for the National Domestic Violence hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

