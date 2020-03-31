Victory for Texas abortion clinics amid outbreak put on hold
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A federal appeals court is putting on hold a victory for Texas abortion providers who are trying to stop the state from shuttering clinics during the coronavirus pandemic. The order Tuesday by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reflects the court battles still ahead for abortion providers across the U.S. during the outbreak. Governors across the country have issued executive orders halting nonessential medical surgeries to free up hospitals, and Republicans have said abortions should be included under those mandates.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Local immigration advocates concerned for high-risk population in detention
-
Victory for Texas abortion clinics amid outbreak put on hold
-
Salvation Army in McAllen running low on resources due to pandemic
-
As positive virus cases rise in Cameron County, officials urge public to...
-
Hidalgo County judge asks authorities to step up enforcement of shelter-at-home order