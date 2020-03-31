Victory for Texas abortion clinics amid outbreak put on hold

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A federal appeals court is putting on hold a victory for Texas abortion providers who are trying to stop the state from shuttering clinics during the coronavirus pandemic. The order Tuesday by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reflects the court battles still ahead for abortion providers across the U.S. during the outbreak. Governors across the country have issued executive orders halting nonessential medical surgeries to free up hospitals, and Republicans have said abortions should be included under those mandates.

