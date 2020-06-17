VIDEO: Brownsville removes Confederate monument from city park

The city of Brownsville removed a controversial Confederate monument from Washington Park on Wednesday morning.

Workers removed the monument at approximately 5 a.m. Wednesday, said Mark Kaswan of Frontera Progressives, one of several local activists who asked the Brownsville City Commission to remove the Confederate monument.

The monument honors Jefferson Davis — a slaveowner who seceded from the United States to head the confederacy — for his “services to the United States of America.”

Local activists petitioned the City Commission to remove the monument, but Brownsville didn't take action until Wednesday.

The death of George Floyd, a black man killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis, and the nationwide protests that resulted brought renewed attention to Confederate monuments nationwide.