Vodka, whiskey found in Mercedes ISD superintendent's vehicle at time of arrest, records say

Vodka and whiskey bottles were found in Mercedes Independent School District Superintendent Benjamin Clinton's vehicle at the time of his arrest, according to a criminal complaint.

Clinton was arrested on May 16 at around 5:50 p.m. on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He has since been released on a $2,500 bond.

According to the complaint, a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was traveling eastbound on State Highway 100 in Los Fresnos when he saw a gray Dodge Ram driving on the shoulder.

After conducting a traffic stop, the trooper made contact with the driver, identified as Clinton, according to the complaint.

The trooper observed Clinton displayed red glossy eyes and slurred speech, he also seemed confused as to why he was pulled over, according to the complaint.

The complaint said the trooper detected a strong odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle. He asked Clinton to step out and detected the smell of alcohol on his person. Clinton refused to perform a Standardized Field Sobriety test and was placed under arrest.

The trooper searched Clinton's vehicle and discovered an empty clear vodka bottle, an empty Kentucky Gentleman whiskey bottle and a full Kentucky Gentleman bottle inside a black plastic bag on the passenger side, according to the complaint.

The Mercedes ISD School Board will hold a meeting Tuesday night to discuss Clinton's arrest.

Clinton was named superintendent at Mercedes ISD on February 1.