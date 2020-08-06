WAC Elects To Table Further Action on Fall Sports

EDINBURG - The Western Athletic Conference held a board of directors meeting on Wednesday and elected to table any further action on the fall athletic schedule as it relates to COVID-19.

The NCAA Board of Governors announced on Wednesday morning that they would let the individual divisions make a call on hosting of fall sport championships in 2020. That afternoon, NCAA Division 2 and Division 3 elected to cancel fall sports championships. NCAA Division 1 has elected to continue to monitor the situation over the next two weeks.

For WAC programs like the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley they will move forward with planning for the start of the fall athletic season delayed for mid-September. Women's soccer will begin as early as September 10th and men's soccer and volleyball as soon as September 16th.

Chasse Conque, VP and Director of Athletics for UTRGV indicated that the WAC is utilizing the extra time that their current schedule has given them to continue evaluating the situation before electing to move any close to a postponement or cancellation as nine Division 1 conferences have elected to do.

