WATCH: Gov. Abbott attends graduation ceremony of medical students in McAllen

Governor Greg Abbott and Dwyer Workforce Development celebrated the graduation of 50 Dwyer Scholars from its Certified Nursing Assistant and Medication Aide training program.

Abbott was the keynote speaker at the event to recognize the graduates and highlight the critical role education and workforce development play in building a healthier future for communities in the Rio grande Valley and driving economic mobility.

The ceremony was held at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Convention Center in McAllen.