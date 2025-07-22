2 men arraigned in connection with shooting at boat ramp in Brownsville

Two men were arraigned on Tuesday in connection with a shooting at the Jaime Zapata Memorial Boat Ramp in Brownsville.

Esteban Luis Angel Macias was charged with tampering with evidence and deadly conduct. His bond was set at $120,000.

Leonardo Perez was charged with evading arrest and his bond was set at $45,000.

RELATED STORY: Men arrested following shooting near Jaime Zapata Boat Ramp

Macias is accused of discharging an AR-15-style rifle in the direction of the boat ramp where families, pedestrians and vehicles were present.

Perez is accused of driving a vehicle that led police on a brief chase following the shooting.

No injuries were reported.