2 men arraigned in connection with shooting at boat ramp in Brownsville
Two men were arraigned on Tuesday in connection with a shooting at the Jaime Zapata Memorial Boat Ramp in Brownsville.
Esteban Luis Angel Macias was charged with tampering with evidence and deadly conduct. His bond was set at $120,000.
Leonardo Perez was charged with evading arrest and his bond was set at $45,000.
RELATED STORY: Men arrested following shooting near Jaime Zapata Boat Ramp
Macias is accused of discharging an AR-15-style rifle in the direction of the boat ramp where families, pedestrians and vehicles were present.
Perez is accused of driving a vehicle that led police on a brief chase following the shooting.
No injuries were reported.
More News
News Video
-
Made in the 956: Remake Beauty Studio: Turning failure into a success
-
Former UTRGV catcher Steven Lancia signs with White Sox
-
UTRGV Football participates in SLC Media Day
-
Tuesday marks last day Valley residents can apply for FEMA aid
-
Starr County man, two Mexican nationals arrested for attempting to smuggle 33...
Sports Video
-
Former UTRGV catcher Steven Lancia signs with White Sox
-
UTRGV Football participates in SLC Media Day
-
Cowboys give insight into current state of Micah Parsons' contract extension talks
-
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones explains decision to hire Brian Schottenheimer as head...
-
Dallas Cowboys 2025 training camp kicks off with Super Bowl aspirations