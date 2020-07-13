Watch Live: Cameron County judge provides coronavirus update

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. (File Photo.)

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. said Monday that local hospitals remain "beyond capacity" — and he's asking Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for help.

Hospitals in Cameron County had more patients with COVID-19 than beds, so they added more beds to handle the influx.

Despite the addition of more beds, hospitals are struggling to find space for new patients, Treviño said. Patients are waiting in ambulances for hours before they're admitted.

"The numbers are off the charts, literally," Treviño said.

Treviño said he wrote a letter to Abbott, asking for assistance.

Cameron County received far less money than Hidalgo County because of how coronavirus relief funds were allocated, Treviño said. As a result, Treviño said Cameron County has fewer resources available to handle the pandemic.

Treviño also said he's concerned that people are not wearing masks at family gatherings.

He described watching a video of a family holding a birthday party. Members of the family practiced social distancing, but they didn't wear masks.

"The virus doesn't care if it's your spouse or your kids," Treviño said.

Everyone needs to take the coronavirus seriously, Treviño said.

"This is not a political game, question or issue," Treviño said. "This is a public health pandemic worldwide."