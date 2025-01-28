WATCH LIVE: Congressman Castro discusses federal funding freeze
Congressman Joaquin Castro will hold a press conference Tuesday to discuss President Trump's freeze on federal funding.
Castro will also discuss the impact of other executive actions from the Trump administration, according to a news release.
READ MORE: Legal battle looms as Trump orders a funding freeze during a review of federal loans and grants
The virtual press conference will be livestreamed in this article and the KRGV Facebook page.
