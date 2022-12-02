x

WATCH LIVE: Day 5 of trial for former Border Patrol agent accused of killing four women in 2018

Friday, December 02 2022
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Webb County Sheriff's Office shows U.S. Border Patrol agent Juan David Ortiz. Ortiz has pleaded not guilty to capital murder and other charges in the Sept. 2018 killings of four women who prosecutors say were sex workers. Ortiz entered the pleas Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, before a judge in the border city of Laredo. (Webb County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

The trial for a former Border Patrol agent accused of killing four women near Laredo in 2018 continues Friday.

Juan David Ortiz has pleaded not guilty to capital murder and other charges in connection with the slayings. The trial began Monday.

