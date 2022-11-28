WATCH LIVE: Trial begins for former Border Patrol agent accused of killing four women in 2018
The trial for a former Border Patrol agent accused of killing four women near Laredo in 2018 is slated to begin Monday.
Juan David Ortiz has pleaded not guilty to capital murder and other charges in connection with the slayings.
RELATED: Border Patrol Agent Charged with Capital Murder in Texas
Watch the livestream in the video player below:
Livestream courtesy of ABC News affiliate KSAT 12.
