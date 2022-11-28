WATCH LIVE: Trial begins for former Border Patrol agent accused of killing four women in 2018

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Webb County Sheriff's Office shows U.S. Border Patrol agent Juan David Ortiz. Ortiz has pleaded not guilty to capital murder and other charges in the Sept. 2018 killings of four women who prosecutors say were sex workers. Ortiz entered the pleas Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, before a judge in the border city of Laredo. (Webb County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

The trial for a former Border Patrol agent accused of killing four women near Laredo in 2018 is slated to begin Monday.

Juan David Ortiz has pleaded not guilty to capital murder and other charges in connection with the slayings.

RELATED: Border Patrol Agent Charged with Capital Murder in Texas

Watch the livestream in the video player below:

Livestream courtesy of ABC News affiliate KSAT 12.