WATCH LIVE: Officials hold press conference as part of 2023 South Texas All-Hazards Conference

Local, state and federal officials are set to participate in a Wednesday press conference highlighting emergency response training.

VIDEO GOES HERE

Can't see the video? Click here.

The press conference is part of the 9th annual South Texas All Hazards Conference, and is open to local, state and federal personnel who respond to emergencies, including natural or man-made disasters.

The event will be held at the McAllen Performing Arts center, and the press conference is set for Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

The press conference will be livestreamed in this article and the KRGV Facebook page.