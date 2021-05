WATCH LIVE: Starr County officials to give COVID-19 update

Starr County Health Authority Dr. Falcon and Starr County Judge Eloy Vera will hold a virtual press conference Wednesday morning regarding their latest COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. and will be livestreamed in this article, as well as on our KRGV Facebook page.

Can't see the video? Click here.