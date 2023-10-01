WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass - Oct. 1, 2023
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m., brought to you by Pueblo Tires & Services.
Can't see the video? Click here.
More News
News Video
-
McAllen ISD kicks off children's marathon
-
Food Bank RGV says they're prepared for spike in demand in case...
-
DPS: San Juan driver killed after crashing into concrete fence in Pharr
-
South Texas Better Business Bureau warns of new USPS scam
-
Researchers continue monitoring for signs of red tide bloom at South Padre...