WATCH LIVE: Texas legislative committee holds hearing on Uvalde shooting investigation
A Texas House committee will hold a hearing Thursday on the investigation into the Uvalde shooting.
The hearing is expected to begin at 10 a.m. and will be live-streamed in this article, as well as on our KRGV Facebook page.
The committee is expected to hear testimony from law enforcement authorities and other parties related to the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School.
RELATED: Texas House kicks off inquiry into Uvalde shooting behind closed doors
According to the committee, some witnesses will be examined in the executive session.
Hearings will continue throughout the month of June.
More News
News Video
-
Valley residents speak on how they're handing gas prices
-
Republicans react to Mayra Flores' historic win
-
Legal battle over 2020 traffic stop in Progreso continues
-
Mission man pleads not guilty in alleged role in western Hidalgo County...
-
San Benito CISD mourning the loss of two athletic trainers