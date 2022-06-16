x

WATCH LIVE: Texas legislative committee holds hearing on Uvalde shooting investigation

A Texas House committee will hold a hearing Thursday on the investigation into the Uvalde shooting. 

The committee is expected to hear testimony from law enforcement authorities and other parties related to the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School. 

According to the committee, some witnesses will be examined in the executive session. 

Hearings will continue throughout the month of June. 

