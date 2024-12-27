Water boil notice rescinded in Rio Grande City

Rio Grande City has announced they are rescinding the boil water notice on Friday.

In a news release, the city said the public water system sent water samples to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to be tested. The results determined the water no longer needed to be boiled.

"We are very happy to announce that the previous boil water notice has officially been rescinded. Although it has taken a few days to confirm, we could not rush to rescinded until we were absolutely certain and cleared from the water testing exam conducted as well as being cleared by the TCEQ," the city said in a Facebook post.

The water boil notice was issued on December 23 due to a major water leak.

The release said a booster pump was turned on to get the elevated tank, located in Las Lomas, to regular operating levels to help with water pressure.