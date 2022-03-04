Water levels at Falcon Lake at its lowest in 20 years
Large area of Falcon Lake that should be underwater are currently dry.
The reservoir, the main source of water for the Rio Grande Valley, is currently at its lowest levels in 20 years.
"There's just not a lot of water in the system,” Falcon Lake Tackle owner James Bendele said. “There's just been a prolonged drought."
The remaining lake is at 23% of its intended capacity, meaning less shallow waters for the fish to lay eggs and start the new generation.
The International Boundary and Water Commission, which controls the flow of water in the lake, said it’s been meeting with stakeholders this year to make sure needs are met and the remaining water is used in the best way.
Watch the video above for the full story.
